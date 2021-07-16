Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 45,048 Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLO. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:OLO opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.87. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

