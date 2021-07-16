Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $745,000.

GXIIU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

