Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $2.96 Million in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSICU. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth $495,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth $113,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KSICU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

