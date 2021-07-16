Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 188,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Natural Order Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,351,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,335,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,810,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $14,670,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

