Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $2.20 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 220,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCRCU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000.

Shares of DCRCU opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

