PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Director Peter A. Cohen Purchases 265,000 Shares of Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Director Peter A. Cohen purchased 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $259,700.00.
PTE stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $63.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05.
PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PolarityTE
PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.
