PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Director Peter A. Cohen Purchases 265,000 Shares of Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Director Peter A. Cohen purchased 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $259,700.00.

PTE stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $63.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 1,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 143,456 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PolarityTE by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 50,461 shares during the period. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

