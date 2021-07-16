Polkadot (DOT) Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded down 23% against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion and $847.30 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $12.07 or 0.00038244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00103955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00145549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,450.24 or 0.99667459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.21 or 0.00964054 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,091,606,643 coins and its circulating supply is 975,882,487 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

