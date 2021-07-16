Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the June 15th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 179.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POYYF opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on POYYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

