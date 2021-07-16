Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $354,680.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,100.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,083 shares of company stock worth $792,218 over the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,548,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 593,188 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

