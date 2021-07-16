Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Up 71.4% in June

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 158,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBTS traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,953. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.