PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.