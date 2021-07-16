PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.25.

Several research firms recently commented on PSK. Raymond James raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

TSE:PSK opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.88 and a 52-week high of C$15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.06.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

