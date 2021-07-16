Prana Capital Management LP Acquires 27,793 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 3.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $38,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,261. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.26.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

