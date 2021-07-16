Prana Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,556. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.18.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

