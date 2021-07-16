Prana Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Prana Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,946 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 706,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after purchasing an additional 247,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VIRT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.29. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

