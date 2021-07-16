Prana Capital Management LP Has $12 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Prana Capital Management LP cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,166,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.61. 536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,751. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

