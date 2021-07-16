Prana Capital Management LP Invests $6.01 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 6,798,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,229,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

