Prana Capital Management LP Purchases 94,493 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1,937.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,493 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $348.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.50 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

