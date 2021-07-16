Prana Capital Management LP Takes $8.98 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 203,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 124,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,318. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

