Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $440.59 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.11% of Stericycle worth $440,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,541,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after buying an additional 362,393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after buying an additional 274,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Stericycle by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after buying an additional 562,107 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 24,291 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $1,848,302.19. Also, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

