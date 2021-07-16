Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $512.78 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1,914.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $512,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.02. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DAR shares. assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.