Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,145,844 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145,844 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Exelixis worth $468,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,369,000 after acquiring an additional 722,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,911,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,616,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,106,000 after acquiring an additional 208,953 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.92. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

