Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.17% of NortonLifeLock worth $392,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,633,000 after acquiring an additional 489,908 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,812 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,665 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

