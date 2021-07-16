Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,533,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,521,239 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of PRA Health Sciences worth $541,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after buying an additional 992,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

PRAH stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

