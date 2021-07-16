Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 764,714 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,363,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764,714 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $415,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 254,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 54,613 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

HOMB opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

