PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the June 15th total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

PNRG traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $50.93. 778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $423,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

