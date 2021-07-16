Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 447.4% in June

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 447.4% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $316,000.

GENY stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $67.87.

