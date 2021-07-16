Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.0% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $38,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $247.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,481. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.14.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

