Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. 8,723,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,556,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

