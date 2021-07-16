Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Kellogg by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.12. 7,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,373. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.25.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,759,014 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

