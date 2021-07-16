Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total value of $19,754,700.00. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,010. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.48. 5,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.80. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $180.30 and a twelve month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

