Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $510,600,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,661,000 after buying an additional 766,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after buying an additional 686,854 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $136.14. 1,422,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.21.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.