Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Lora D. Blum Sells 7,284 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) insider Lora D. Blum sold 7,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $132,714.48.

NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,845. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

