Privatix (PRIX) Price Tops $0.0571 on Exchanges

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Privatix coin can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Privatix has a market capitalization of $64,232.88 and $18,837.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.99 or 0.00835402 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix (PRIX) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

