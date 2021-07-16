Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $41.63

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.63, but opened at $42.88. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 617 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.29.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

