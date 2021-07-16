Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Chairman Sells $3,994,842.03 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 47,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $3,994,842.03.

PCOR opened at $92.37 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $99.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

