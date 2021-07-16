Profund Advisors LLC Buys 487 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITGR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Integer by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $89.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.74. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

