Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in LCI Industries by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.53.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

