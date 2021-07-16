Profund Advisors LLC Invests $359,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 118.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 84,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

NYSE:AYI opened at $167.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $191,289.72. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

