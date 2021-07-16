Profund Advisors LLC Sells 13,516 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,553,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after buying an additional 2,323,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,324,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after buying an additional 300,920 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after buying an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

