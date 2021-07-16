Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $1,963,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $1,652,382.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $138.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $153.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

