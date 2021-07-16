Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Get Progress Software alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.