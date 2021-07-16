Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given a $18.12 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 target price on Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PRYMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale raised Prysmian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.12.

OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $17.95 on Monday. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.52.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

