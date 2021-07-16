PSP Swiss Property’s (PSPSF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of PSP Swiss Property stock opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 52 week low of $110.18 and a 52 week high of $136.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.69.
PSP Swiss Property Company Profile
Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.