PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of PTBRY stock remained flat at $$8.33 during trading hours on Thursday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.