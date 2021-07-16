PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PTBRY stock remained flat at $$8.33 during trading hours on Thursday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

