Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 5,778 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR opened at $20.88 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.