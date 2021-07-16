Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BZH opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $525.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

