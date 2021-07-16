Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TrueBlue by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TrueBlue by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TrueBlue news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $932.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

