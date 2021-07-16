Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 37,122 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $37.32 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $625,804 over the last 90 days.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

