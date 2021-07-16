Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of Arch Resources worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $58.94 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.